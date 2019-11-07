Blair Community Schools is looking into allegations made against one of its high school teachers.
Supt. Randy Gilson issued a statement to parents that said “until the matter is resolved, the teacher in question will not be on school grounds.”
Gilson said the school administration is working to address the allegations.
“The school administration will take appropriate action address the situation and protect our students from harm. Safety is and always will be our first priority,” he said.
Gilson told the Enterprise that BHS administration began investigating “as soon as it was brought to their attention.”
He said he does not believe any illegal activity occurred.
“Not at this time that we're aware of,” Gilson said.
Gilson said rumors that the teacher was escorted from the building Monday by law enforcement are false.
He declined to comment further on the incident.
Blair Police Capt. Aaron Barrow said the situation is not criminal.
“There have been no reports or allegations made to us,” he said.
