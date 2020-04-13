Blair High School will have a new principal when students return for the 2020-21 school year.
Supt. Randy Gilson announced the district has offered a contract to Tammy Holcomb, who is currently the high school principal for Centura Public Schools, a Class C2 school located in Howard County in central Nebraska. She has served as principal since 2011. Prior to that, Holcomb served as principal and fine arts director in David City.
The Blair Community Schools Board of Education was expected to approve Holcomb's hiring during its regular meeting Monday night. She will begin her duties July 1.
There were 21 applicants for the position, Gilson said. A selection committee interviewed three finalists Thursday.
“I want to thank the selection committee for their involvement in the process,” Gilson sai. “I also want to thank students, parents, teachers, school board members, and community stakeholders for their input.”
The committee used input from 114 surveys from teachers, parents, students and community members to develop questions and choose finalists to interview for the position.
Holcomb replaces Tom Anderson who has served as BHS principal for 22 years. Anderson was selected for the executive director of operations for BCS. He will oversee transportation, buildings, grounds and assist Gilson in the overall administration of the district.
The new position was created upon the retirements of Rick Brant, director of building and grounds, and Bill Brown, director of transportation.
