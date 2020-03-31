With the uncertainty of when an event could be held, the Blair Community Schools Foundation is taking a different approach to raise funds.
The foundation will host a weeklong online silent auction starting at noon April 1. The bidding will end at 10 p.m. April 8.
The foundation was to host its Night at the Cottonwood on Friday. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was canceled. Tickets for this year's event will be good for next year's event.
However, that left the foundation with numerous donations from the silent auction.
“We had so many silent auction items that so many people donated such generous things. What do we do now?” BCS Foundation vice president Mary Beth Hunt said. “This is unprecedented. We don't know when to have our event. It's important for not only us but every group that raises money through an event needs to know what to do now.”
The foundation is using Qtego, an online fundraising company that is typically used during a live event.
“An online silent auction is a little new,” Hunt said.
Those wanting to bid can go to qtego.net/qlink/blaircsf or text BCSF to 79230 to get the link on April 1 to bid on items. The link will also be available on the foundation's Facebook page and website, blairschoolsfoundation.org.
Silent auction items include gift certificates, bottles of wine and craft beer.
“It's stuff that everybody likes in a silent auction and its not overly expensive unless there is a bidding war,” Hunt said.
Funds raised by the foundation are distributed to the school district, including through STEM grants of up to $750 for teachers. The grants can be used for special projects or items for their classrooms.
Bidders can also donate to fund a grant.
“If you feel just like giving $25 or $50 and you just want to donate, we'll be able to do that on our online auction,” Hunt said.
The foundation hopes the online auction will be successful.
“It's going to be new and exciting for us to try this out and we really hope it works,” Hunt said.
