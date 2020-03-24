Blair Community Schools will pay its classified staff — paraprofessionals, secretaries, bus drivers and custodians — during the shutdown caused by COVID-19.
During an emergency BCS Board of Education meeting Thursday, Supt. Randy Gilson said the district would pay employees 75 percent of their hourly rate for the number of hours that they were scheduled to work. If the district can schedule additional workdays, the staff will be paid the remaining 25 percent.
The board also approved an emergency resolution which would allow the district to apply for grant funding if it were to become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.