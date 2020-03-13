Blair Community Schools (BCS) has canceled classes for next week over concerns about the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to parents by Supt. Randy Gilson.
The cancellation includes all extra curricular activities and the Blair Kids Academy.
“BCS will use an eLearning Plan to maintain a sense of normalcy for students and families,” Gilson said.
On March 6, staff and students learned how to implement eLearning as a plan to provide continuous learning during a school closure. Teachers will be available from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. each day to answer questions and assist students with their work. A link is available on the district's website to learn about eLearning.
All students in grades 3-12 can have access to laptop computers. Parents of students in grades three through five can pick up a computer 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Arbor Park. Parents with students in sixth grade at Otte Blair Middle School can pick up computers from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Preschool through second grade students will use Choice Boards developed by BCS teachers.
The Board of Education decided to implement the use of eLearning plans at Monday's board meeting.
The eLearning Days plan is designed to provide access to learning when school is canceled for extraordinary circumstances or due to weather.
In a statement Supt. Randy Gilson released on behalf of BCS, attendance for the eLearning program would be based on the completion of the work assigned during the eLearning days.
“Obviously this plan isn't going to be as good as if the students get face-to-face interaction with their teachers,” Gilson said. “But this way, we can ensure that our students are still learning and staying on track. This is really important with our younger students especially so they don't start to fall behind on things such as their reading skills.”
All of the students in the BCS district in grades 3-12 have a school-issued laptop that they will be able to take home to complete their assignments through Google Classroom.
For the students in preschool through second grade, they will be utilizing Choice Boards since they do not have access to school issued computers. The Choice Boards are going to be distributed to families via paper and email and will also be able to be downloaded off of the schools websites at the families earliest convenience.
For students that don't have internet access, the district has released information about where students can go for internet access to download their lessons and homework from the eLearning program.
Mark Dickinson, district technology coordinator, had students in grades 7-12 share how they access the internet outside of school. More than 75 percent of students have direct access, while less than 5% have no access to internet.
“We are going to follow and comply with IEPs,” Gilson said. “This program allows us to teach our students with online or virtual instruction with small adjustments to make sure we comply. District plans for using eLearning will include accommodations and modifications for students with disabilities as part of the instructional delivery. For example, we will accommodate for oral administration, reduced amount of practice items, and reducing the amount of information on a page for those students who utilize those services in the school already.”
The eLearning program will allow teachers to continue instructing their students.
“I believe it is critical we use the eLearning program to support the continuity of instruction for students,” Gilson said. “I want you to know we have been gearing up the past couple of weeks and on (last) Friday, staff was provided with eLearning training, and students were informed as well.”
FCCS drafting plan
Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) Supt. Don Johnson said the school district has been working on a pandemic plan draft, which he said should be finished next week.
"The team and I will be working on this to make sure it gets cleaned up," he said. "That gives us the opportunity to talk about what happens if we get a case and how does that look. Having (Nebraska Medicine's executive director of emergency management and bio-preparedness) Shelly Schwedhelm in our district has been amazing, not only are we checking with Three Rivers."
He said FCCS officials continues to stay in contact with Three Rivers Public Health Department and the district is basing all major decisions on the health department and the Nebraska Department of Education.
Johnson said FCCS has sent info to people in the district via the school's messaging system and information is also on the school's website.
"Just getting information out there, 'Hey, if you're sick stay home,'" he said. "Just kind of common sense kind of stuff, as we get more information and we see a need to make a move, we'll do that, we'll have those conversations."
Arlington Public Schools will remain open
Arlington Public Schools will not close for the time being, according to Arlington Public Schools Supt. Dawn Lewis.
"I spoke to Dr. Randall Gilson yesterday and his reasoning behind having a week closure is based on travel during spring break," Lewis said. "Schools are not being advised from the medical community to close at this time, although they are not being criticized if they choose to do so."
Lewis said it might be a different conversation next week.
"We anticipate things might change quickly," she said. "This is a fluid situation."
Arlington Public Schools had inservice Friday.
"Teachers will be spending some time working on a plan to continue the educational process for students at home in case we decide based on our own community impact, or a broader directive from state officials, to close for a period of time," Lewis said.
Lewis said it is the position of the school that students are safest in school.
"We are teaching and encouraging proper sanitation techniques. Keeping a reasonable amount of consistency in their daily lives helps to counter the fear they may experience in watching the daily news or listening to public rhetoric," Lewis said. "We acknowledge that some students need us for regular meals and a safe environment and we don’t want to remove them from these services if we don’t absolutely have to."
Lewis said online classes may not work well for many of the students.
"We know that not all of our families have reliable internet connections at home," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.