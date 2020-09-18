The Blair Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved its budget and final tax levy request.
The vote followed two public hearings prior to the board's regular meeting Monday night.
The board voted 9-0 to decrease the tax levy by nearly 9 cents, while levying 8 cents into the special building fund. The overall tax rate is $1.086077.
The total property tax request is $22.2 million. It encompasses the general fund, the bond fund, the special building fund and the qualified capital purpose undertaking fund.
While she voted for the budget and the tax levy, board president Kari Loseke said she was not comfortable with an 8-cent building fund levy.
“I think we could do the same job with a little less, but I do understand especially just passing the construction project at the high school, that construction prices are higher,” she said. “I have to keep that in mind as I vote on this tonight.”
Loseke said she looked at every district in the state and very few districts — 15 percent, she said — were levying 8 cents.
While the district has not consistently had a special building fund levy of that size, board vice president Brandi Petersen said over the last 12 years, the district has levied what equivocates to 1 cent in that fund.
“I feel like we have neglected our building fund and some of the improvements that needed to be made. When you take it into relation to the longterm, we've put very little toward our building fund,” Petersen said. “When we had the bond issue, what I heard from the taxpayers was you need to set money aside through your regular levy to deal with some of these issues and not come to the taxpayers in a bond.”
Petersen said she believes the board has addressed the concerns raised by the constituency and the district has “sacrificed when it comes to our buildings and how they need to be improved.”
“I'm in support of the 8 cent at this time. I don't see this as an ongoing yearly thing,” she said. “I think the plan is to finally address some of the needs we need to have addressed and we can begin focusing on curriculum and academics that we've been talking about going forward.”
Blair Community Schools by the numbers
Taxes and valuations
2020-21 total tax rate: 1.086077
2020-21 property tax request: $22.2M (general fund, $18.4M; bond fund, $2.1M; special building fund,$1.6M; qualified capital purpose undertaking fund, $60,934)
2020-21 valuation: $2B
2019-20 total tax rate: 1.171002
2019-20 property tax request: $21.3M (general fund, $18.5M; bond fund, $2.1M; special building fund, $637,632; qualified capital purpose undertaking fund, $62,157)
2019-20 valuation: $1.8B
