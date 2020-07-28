The Blair Community Schools Board of Education approved a reopening plan, which includes a mask mandate, during a special meeting Monday.
Students will be required to wear masks during the school day, only taking them off to eat and when they are outdoors.
The plan also includes three options for students to learn: in-person, remote and virtually through Acellus Academy.
Students would be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities regardless of in-person or remote learning.
Transportation remains a challenge, school officials said. A survey is expected to be sent out Tuesday to parents to address needs.
Read more in Friday's Enterprise.
