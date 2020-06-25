2020 Diamond Notes: Tigers Baseball
Submitted by the high school coaches
Name of Team: Woodbine Tigers
Coaches: Head Coach Jason Bendgen; Assistant Coach Drew Radloff.
Names of Seniors: None.
# of Players (8-12): 19
Top Returning Players, Positions: Layne Pryor, pitcher, infield; Cory Bantam, pitcher, utility; Caleb Wakehouse, outfield, pitcher; Erik Gau, outfield, pitcher; Cody Brunow, infield, pitcher.
Promising Newcomers, Positions: We are young with no seniors, but we do have five juniors who have contributed the last three years. Kael Smith is one of our juniors who have seen a little varsity time last season, and we expect big things from him this summer. He’s been working hard to find a spot in the everyday lineup. Kylon Reisz is a freshman that may see some varsity innings. We also have a few eighth graders who may be working their way into the varsity line-up this summer.
Who are some of the leading contenders in the Rolling Valley Conference?
Coon Rapids-Bayard qualified for the state tournament last summer, and returns several players. Cumberland-Anita-Massena and West Harrison both have several returners and are traditionally tough teams. With our young squad, I believe we have a shot at the middle of the league, but don’t count us out, as we have several capable athletes that can step up and make plays. Any team can be beaten on a given night. It’s baseball, anything can happen.
Due to COVID-19, do you anticipate any complications to the season? I think if everything is in compliance with the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and every team follows the guidelines, there shouldn’t be too many complications.
While playing the waiting game before the season was allowed to happen, how did you and your team stay in contact with one another? We held group chats at least twice a week. I would share video links for drills and keep chirping in their ear. I also suggested they go out, find some friends and throw the ball around, reminding them it was strictly voluntary.
What was the reaction by the team when they heard they were going to have a season? Simply excited to be able to play. Some of the first comments back in the group chat were “Let’s Go!”.
What are you overall, optimistic thoughts on the remaining part of season, and what do you see as the keys to a successful season? We had a great first couple weeks of practice and they have been working hard. For it to be a successful season, we have to play mistake free baseball. We have to be aggressive at the plate, and put the pressure on the opponent. We have a solid team and great players in every position, but we’ll be young.
2020 Tigers Baseball Roster
Jersey # Name (grade)
1 Landon Bendgen (8th)
2 Erik Gau (jr.)
4 Sam Remington (8th)
6 Cody Brunow (soph.)
7 Caleb Wakehouse (jr.)
8 Aaron Liddel (fr.)
9 Cory Bantam (soph.)
13 Layne Pryor (jr.)
14 Austin Fitchhorn (8th)
15 Kylon Reisz (fr.)
18 Nolan Stamm (8th)
19 Trace Padberg (8th)
20 Gavin Kelley (8th)
21 Kael Smith (jr.)
24 Sloan Smith (soph.)
25 Landon Fitchhorn (8th)
26 Evan Heitman (fr.)
28 Ashton Dickinson (8th)
34 Tanner Brooks (jr.)
2020 Woodbine Tigers Schedule
Date Opponent/Site
6-24 vs. *Coon Rapids-Bayard - L 8-0
6-26 @ *Glidden-Ralston
6-29 vs. *Ar-We-Va
7-1 @ *Boyer Valley
7-3 vs. *Exira/EHK, 12 noon
7-7 @ Missouri Valley (JV/V)
7-11 District Baseball begins
7-24 State Baseball, Des Moines
Games follow Varsity/Jr. Varsity format; Varsity games begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by junior varsity at approximately 7:30 p.m.
*Rolling Valley Conference games.
Home games in Bold.
Check www.woodbine.k12.ia.us for schedule updates
