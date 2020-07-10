WHBB.jpg
Buy Now

West Harrison's Mason King catches a foul ball for an out in Monday's non-conference game against Audubon.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Wheelers snap Hawkeyes four-game win streak

West Harrison came up short in an 8-4 non-conference loss to Audubon in non-conference play on July 6 in Mondamin.

Nick Rife finished with two doubles and an RBI, while Mason King added two RBIs.

This was the final home game for seniors Cody Radil, Tyler Melby, Nick Clark, Nick Rife, and Colby Neill.

HS BB: 7-6-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Audubon            010 024 1            8            11            x

Wst. Hrsn            002 000 2            4            9            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Nick Rife 2-4, 2 RS, 2 2b, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Sage Evans 1-3; Nick Clark 1-2, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 1-4; Cody Radil 2-3; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.  

Hawkeyes Pitching: Tyler Melby – 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Sage Evans 1.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K.

WH Record: (5-2 RVC), 7-3.

WH Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Baseball begins; 7-14, District Baseball, semifinals; 7-18, District Baseball, finals; 7-21, Substate baseball.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.