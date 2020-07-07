Trojans shut down Big Reds
Tri-Center used a six-run sixth inning to break open a close game, as the Trojans posted an 11-1 Western Iowa Conference win at Missouri Valley on June 25.
Gavin Bartalini and Alec Fichter both had doubles for the Big Reds.
HS BB: 6-25-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Tri-Center 002 126 11 9 x
Mo. Valley 000 010 1 3 x
Big Reds Hitting: Cody Gilpin 1-3; Alec Fichter 1-3, 2b; Gavin Bartalini 1-2, 1 RS, 2b.
Big Reds Pitching: Jed Kyle (l) – 5 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Gavin Bartalini – 0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Jacob Meade – 0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K.
MV Record: (0-5 WIC), 0-6.
MV Baseball, the Next Five: 7-2, @ Treynor; 7-7, vs. Woodbine; 7-8, vs. West Harrison; 7-11, District Baseball Begins.
