Tigers top Big Reds
Woodbine kept hanging around and when pushed into the corner, the Tigers escaped with the win. Woodbine plated three runs in the top of the seventh inning, and held on for a 5-4 win over Missouri Valley in non-conference play on July 7 in Missouri Valley. This was the Tigers fifth straight win after an 0-2 start to the season.
Layne Pryor drilled a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning in the dramatic victory. Gavin Kelley added two hits and scored one run.
Pryor and Cory Bantam combined to strike out 10 Big Reds.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 000 110 3 5 7 x
Mo. Valley 020 002 0 4 5 x
Tigers Hitting: Caleb Wakehouse 1 RS; Kylon Reisz 1-3, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 2-2, 2 RS, HR, 4 RBIs; Cody Brunow 1-3, 1 RBI; Erik Gau 1-3; Gavin Kelley 2-3, 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Cory Bantam – 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K; Layne Pryor – 3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 5 K.
Woodbine Record: (4-2 RVC), 5-2.
Tigers Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Tournaments start; 7-14, District Tournaments continue; 7-18, District finals.
