Tigers picking up steam
First inning sends Tigers past Rockets
Woodbine scored 11 first inning runs on their way to a 17-3 Rolling Valley Conference win over Ar-We-Va on June 29 in Woodbine.
Cory Bantam had a double, a home run, and five RBIs for the Tigers. Cody Brunow added a double and four RBIs.
HS BB: 6-29-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Ar-We-Va 120 00 3 6 x
Woodbine (11)05 0x 17 7 x
Tigers Hitting: Caleb Wakehouse 1-2, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Kylon Reisz 2 RS; Layne Pryor 3 RS, 1 RBI; Cory Bantam 2-2, 3 RS, 2b, HR, 5 RBIs; Tanner Brooks 1-1, 1 RBI; Cody Brunow 2-2, 2b, 4 RBIs; Gavin Kelley 1 RS; Landon Bendgen 2 RS; Erik Gau 1-4, 1 RS; Kael Smith 1 RS; Austin Fitchhorn 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Tigers Pitching: Cody Brunow (W) – 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Caleb Wakehouse (Sv) – 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Woodbine Record: (2-2 RVC), 2-2.
Bantam’s RBI lifts Tigers past Bulldogs
Cory Bantam’s RBI double in the top of the eighth inning sent Woodbine to a 6-4 win over Boyer Valley in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 1 in Dunlap.
Bantam finished the night with three hits and three RBIs.
Bantam had a terrific outing on the hill, as he allowed just two hits and one earned run while finishing with 16 strikeouts.
HS BB: 7-1-2020 @ Dunlap
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
Woodbine 202 000 02 6 8 x
Byr. Vly 300 001 0x 4 7 x
Tigers Hitting: Caleb Wakehouse 1-4, 2 RS; Kylon Reisz 1-2, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 1-2, 3 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 3-4, 2b, 3 RBIs; Landon Bendgen 1-4; Gavin Kelley 1-3.
Tigers Pitching: Cory Bantam (W) – 6.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 16 K; Pryor (Sv) – 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
Woodbine Record: (3-2 RVC), 3-2.
Tigers blank Spartans
Woodbine used a steady offense to pull away for a 6-0 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 3 in Woodbine.
HS BB: 7-3-2020 @ Woodbine
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Exira/EHK 000 000 0 0 1 x
Woodbine 021 021 x 6 6 x
Tigers Hitting: Kylon Reisz 1-3, 1 RS; Layne Pryor 1-2, 1 RS, HR, 2 RBIs; Cory Bantam 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Brunow 1-2, 1 RS; Erik Gau 2-3, 1 RS; Gavin Kelley 1-3, 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Layne Pryor (W) – 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 11 K; Cody Brunow 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
Woodbine Record: (4-2 RVC), 4-2.
Tigers Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Tournaments start; 7-14, District Tournaments continue.
