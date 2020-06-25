LMBB.jpg
Logan-Magnolia's Barret Pitt slaps the tag on the baserunner in Tuesday's Western Iowa Conference home opener for the Panthers.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lo-Ma roll past Treynor in season opener

Panthers knock off Cardinals in WIC opener

Logan-Magnolia used a five-run fourth inning to post an 8-2 win at Treynor in the Western Iowa Conference opener for both teams on June 15.

Colton Hanlon finished with a double and a RBI to lead the Panthers, with Tre Melby adding a double and two RBIs.

Dylan Cunard finished with five strikeouts in the victory, while Joe Hedger added two strikeouts.

HS BB: 6-15-2020 @ Treynor

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma              000 502 1            8            8            x

Treynor            000 100 1            2            7            x

Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-5, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 1-3; Colton Hanlon 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Joe Hedger 1 RS, Tre Melby 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Brody West 2 RS; Jacob Fetter 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Klayton Dickman 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Kaleb Hatcher 1-3, 1 RBI.

Panthers Pitching: Dylan Cunard (W) – 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Joe Hedger 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.

Lo-Ma Record: (1-0 WIC), 1-0.

Fast start lifts Eagles past Panthers

Logan-Magnolia could not overcome a slow start in an 11-1 setback in Western Iowa Conference play on June 16 in Logan.

Dylan Cunard, Tre Melby, Brody West and Jacob Fetter each had one hit for the Panthers.

HS BB: 6-16-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Underwood       710 12                 11            12            x

Lo-Ma              001 00                   1            4            x

Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-1, 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 1 RBI; Tre Melby 1-2; Brody West 1-2; Jacob Fetter 1-2.

Panthers Pitching: Jacob Fetter (l) – 0.3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Tre Melby 3.7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Eli Pickle – 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 1-1.

Lo-Ma Baseball, The Next Five: 6-19, vs. West Monona; 6-22, vs. IKM-Manning; 6-23, @ Audubon; 6-25, vs. AHSTW; 6-29, vs. Tri-Center.

