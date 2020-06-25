Lo-Ma roll past Treynor in season opener
Panthers knock off Cardinals in WIC opener
Logan-Magnolia used a five-run fourth inning to post an 8-2 win at Treynor in the Western Iowa Conference opener for both teams on June 15.
Colton Hanlon finished with a double and a RBI to lead the Panthers, with Tre Melby adding a double and two RBIs.
Dylan Cunard finished with five strikeouts in the victory, while Joe Hedger added two strikeouts.
HS BB: 6-15-2020 @ Treynor
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 000 502 1 8 8 x
Treynor 000 100 1 2 7 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-5, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 1-3; Colton Hanlon 2-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Joe Hedger 1 RS, Tre Melby 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Brody West 2 RS; Jacob Fetter 1-3, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Klayton Dickman 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Kaleb Hatcher 1-3, 1 RBI.
Panthers Pitching: Dylan Cunard (W) – 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Joe Hedger 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (1-0 WIC), 1-0.
Fast start lifts Eagles past Panthers
Logan-Magnolia could not overcome a slow start in an 11-1 setback in Western Iowa Conference play on June 16 in Logan.
Dylan Cunard, Tre Melby, Brody West and Jacob Fetter each had one hit for the Panthers.
HS BB: 6-16-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Underwood 710 12 11 12 x
Lo-Ma 001 00 1 4 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-1, 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 1 RBI; Tre Melby 1-2; Brody West 1-2; Jacob Fetter 1-2.
Panthers Pitching: Jacob Fetter (l) – 0.3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Tre Melby 3.7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Eli Pickle – 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 1-1.
Lo-Ma Baseball, The Next Five: 6-19, vs. West Monona; 6-22, vs. IKM-Manning; 6-23, @ Audubon; 6-25, vs. AHSTW; 6-29, vs. Tri-Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.