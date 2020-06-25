Panthers improve to 2-1
Logan-Magnolia used a giant first inning to post an 11-1 non-conference win over West Monona on June 19 in Logan.
Dylan Cunard and Barret Pitt each finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Jacob Fetter and Eli Pickle scored two runs apiece.
Cunard fired a two-hitter, striking out two Spartan batters in the win.
HS BB: 6-19-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
W. Monona 010 00 1 2 x
Lo-Ma 700 04 11 8 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-3, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Brody West 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 2-3, 2 RBIs; Tre Melby 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-3, 1 RS; Joe Hedger 1-3, 1 RS; Joe Hedger 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jacob Fetter 2 RS; Jarett Armstrong 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Eli Pickle 2 RS, 1 RBI; Calvin Wallis 1 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Dylan Cunard (W) – 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Joe Hedger – 1 IP, . 0 H, 0 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (1-1 WIC), 2-1.
Lo-Ma Baseball, The Next Five: 6-25, vs. AHSTW; 6-29, vs. Tri-Center; 6-30, vs. Missouri Valley, senior night; 7-2, @ Riverside; 7-6, @ Boyer Valley.
