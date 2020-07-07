Panthers score fourth win
Logan-Magnolia scored their fourth win of the season with an 8-2 win over AHSTW in Western Iowa Conference play on June 25 in Logan.
The Panthers’ 10-hit attack was paced by Colton Hanlon, who finished with three hits and two RBIs. Barret Pitt and Dylan Cunard added two hits apiece.
Cunard secured the win on the mound, as he finished the game with eight strikeouts.
HS BB: 6-25-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
AHSTW 000 002 0 2 7 x
Lo-Ma 003 401 x 8 10 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-4; Jacob Fetter 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 2-4, 2b, Tre Melby 1 RS, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 3-4, 2 RBIs; Joe Hedger 1-3; Brody West 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Kaleb Hatcher 2-2, 2 RS,
Panthers Pitching: Dylan Cunard (W) – 6 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K; Joe Hedger 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (3-2 WIC), 4-2.
Lo-Ma Baseball, The Next Five: 7-2, @ Riverside; 7-6, @ Boyer Valley; 7-11, Districts begin; 7-14, District baseball, second round.
