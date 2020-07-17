LMBB.jpg
Buy Now

Tre Melby (back) the third baseman for Logan-Magnolia tags out Coon Rapids-Bayard's Kade Schlepp (on the ground) during a first inning play for the Panthers. Melby would complete a double play with a throw to first.

 MARK SCHAFER | CARROLL TIMES HERALD

Lo-Ma tops CR-B, advances to District Final

 

By Matt Gengler

sports@missourivalleytimes.com

Logan-Magnolia took a one-run lead in the fifth inning and extended it to four runs in the sixth, then held off a late rally to post a 6-4 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in the Class 1A District Semifinal on July 11 in Coon Rapids.

With Logan-Magnolia leading 6-2, Coon Rapids-Bayard loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Panthers extinguished the threat. Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, Coon Rapids-Bayard threatened again, scoring two runs, but the Panthers escaped with the 6-4 win. The Crusaders stranded 10 runners on the bases in the game.

Lo-Ma pitchers Joe Hedger and Tre Melby allowed just three earned runs on the night while striking out five Crusaders.

Panthers Brody West, Barret Pitt, and Jacob Fetter finished with two hits apiece.

Lo-Ma advances to the Class 1A District Final on Saturday night in Audubon. The Panthers (10-2) will battle Boyer Valley (6-4).

Class 1A District Baseball, Semifinals

HS BB: 7-14-2020 @ Coon Rapids

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Lo-Ma            100 023 0            6            10            x

Cn Rpds-Byrd            101 000 2            4            8            x

Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-4, 1 RS; Brody West 2-3, 2 RS; Barret Pitt 2-4, 2 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-4, 1 RBI; Jacob Fetter 2-4, 1 RBI; Joe Hedger 1-3; Tre Melby 1-4, 1 RS; Calvin Wallis 1 RS; Tru Melby 1 RS. 

Panthers Pitching: Joe Hedger (W) – 4 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Tre Melby (Sv) – 3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.

Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 10-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.