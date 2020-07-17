Lo-Ma tops CR-B, advances to District Final
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Logan-Magnolia took a one-run lead in the fifth inning and extended it to four runs in the sixth, then held off a late rally to post a 6-4 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in the Class 1A District Semifinal on July 11 in Coon Rapids.
With Logan-Magnolia leading 6-2, Coon Rapids-Bayard loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Panthers extinguished the threat. Then in the bottom of the seventh inning, Coon Rapids-Bayard threatened again, scoring two runs, but the Panthers escaped with the 6-4 win. The Crusaders stranded 10 runners on the bases in the game.
Lo-Ma pitchers Joe Hedger and Tre Melby allowed just three earned runs on the night while striking out five Crusaders.
Panthers Brody West, Barret Pitt, and Jacob Fetter finished with two hits apiece.
Lo-Ma advances to the Class 1A District Final on Saturday night in Audubon. The Panthers (10-2) will battle Boyer Valley (6-4).
Class 1A District Baseball, Semifinals
HS BB: 7-14-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 100 023 0 6 10 x
Cn Rpds-Byrd 101 000 2 4 8 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-4, 1 RS; Brody West 2-3, 2 RS; Barret Pitt 2-4, 2 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-4, 1 RBI; Jacob Fetter 2-4, 1 RBI; Joe Hedger 1-3; Tre Melby 1-4, 1 RS; Calvin Wallis 1 RS; Tru Melby 1 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Joe Hedger (W) – 4 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Tre Melby (Sv) – 3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 10-2.
