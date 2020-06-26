Lo-Ma goes 1-1 in WIC play
Late innings send Panthers past Wolves
Logan-Magnolia scored seven runs in their final three at-bats to pick up a come-from-behind win over IKM-Manning, 16-15, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 22 in Logan.
Lo-Ma’s Brody West executed a perfect bunt single to advance the runners. West beat out the low throw, and Kaleb Hatcher scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth for the Panther victory. West finished the night with three hits, including a pair of doubles. Joe Hedger added two hits and three RBIs, and Jacob Fetter launched his first career home run.
HS BB: 6-22-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
IKM-Man 163 230 00 15 20 x
Lo-Ma 530 013 31 16 16 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-6, 2 RS, 2b; Brody West 3-6, 2 RS, 2 2b; Barret Pitt 2-3, 2b, 1 RBI; Tre Melby 3 RS; Colton Hanlon 3-5, 1 RS, 5 RBIs; Joe Hedger 2-5, 1 RS; 3 RBIs; Jacob Fetter 2-4, 2 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Kaleb Hatcher 2-5, 1 RS, Lucas Vana 1 RS; Calvin Wallis 3 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Brody West 1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Barret Pitt 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 0 K; Jacob Fetter 3 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K; Eli Pickle 1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (2-1 WIC), 3-1.
Wheelers trip up Panthers
Audubon plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to steal a 3-2 win over Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on June 23 in Audubon.
Tre Melby scattered just three hits and allowed just one earned run, while striking out 12 Wheeler batters in the loss.
Dylan Cunard drilled his first home run of the season.
HS BB: 6-23-2020 @ Audubon
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 000 110 0 2 3 x
Audubon 001 010 1 3 3 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-3, 1 RS, HR, 1 RBI; Brody West 1-4; Tre Melby 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 1-3.
Panthers Pitching: Tre Melby 5.3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 12 K; Joe Hedger 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (2-2 WIC), 3-2.
Lo-Ma Baseball, The Next Five: 6-29, vs. Tri-Center; 6-30, vs. Missouri Valley, senior night; 7-2, @ Riverside; 7-6, @ Boyer Valley; 7-11, Districts begin.
