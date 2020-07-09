Panthers finish season strong
Panthers outlast Trojans
Logan-Magnolia’s Tre Melby grounded into a fielders choice, allowing Jacob Fetter to score the game winning run in the bottom of the 14th inning in Western Iowa Conference play on June 29 in Logan. The Panthers victory dealt the Trojans their first loss of the season.
Joe Hedger and Tre Melby combined to allow just one earned run and three walks, while finishing the night with 15 strikeouts.
Before the start of the game, seniors Colton Hanlon, Dylan Cunard and Barret Pitt were honored for their dedication to the Panther baseball program before the start of the game.
Teams 123 456 789 012 34 R H E
Tri-Cntr 000 010 000 000 00 1 7 x
Lo-Ma 001 000 000 000 01 2 7 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-6; Jacob Fetter 1-6, 2 RS; Barret Pitt 1-4; Tre Melby 1-4; Eli Pickle 1-3; Brody West 1-6.
Panthers Pitching: Joe Hedger – 7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Tre Melby – 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (4-2 WIC), 5-2.
Hatcher’s RBI lifts Panthers past Big Reds
Kaleb Hatcher’s RBI ground-out lifted Logan-Magnolia to a 3-2 Western Iowa Conference win over Missouri Valley on June 30 in Logan.
Dylan Cunard and Brody West finished with two hits apiece to lead the Panthers. Joe Hedger and Kaleb Hatcher each had one RBI. Cunard, West, and Barret Pitt each had doubles.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 200 0 2 3 x
Lo-Ma 101 001 x 3 6 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-2, 1 RS, 2b; Barret Pitt 1-2, 2b; Joe Hedger 1-3, 1 RBI; Brody West 2-3, 1 RS, 2b; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RBI; Calvin Wallis 1 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Dylan Cunard (W) – 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (5-2 WIC), 6-2.
Fast start lifts Panthers past Bulldogs
Logan-Magnolia scored eight runs total in the first two innings to send the Panthers to a 13-2 Western Iowa Conference win over Riverside on July 2 in Oakland.
Dylan Cunard had two hits and three RBIs, while Joe Hedger finished with three RBIs.
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 351 400 13 7 x
Riverside 002 00x 2 4 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-4, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Barret Pitt 1 RS; Colton Hanlon 2-2, 4 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Joe Hedger 1-3, 2 RS, 3 RBIs; Jacob Fetter 1-1, 1 RBI; Eli Pickle 1-1; Kaleb Hatcher 1-2, 2 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Jacob Fetter (W) – 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 7-2.
Lo-Ma Baseball, The Next Five: 7-11, Districts begin; 7-14, District baseball, second round.
