Lo-Ma rally falls short in Substate Final
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Tuesday’s Class 1A Substate Final summarized the entire season for the Logan-Magnolia Panthers. No matter what type of deficit they faced, they would keep coming back. Logan-Magnolia found themselves in too deep of a hole to climb out of in a 9-5 loss to Kingsley-Pierson in the Class 1A, Substate 8 Final on July 21 at Merchants Park in Carroll.
“We battled the whole way like we had the entire season,” stated Panthers Head Coach Kurtis Hinkel. “But we didn’t get the key hit with runners in scoring position when we really needed it.”
Lo-Ma took an early lead on an RBI single from Colton Hanlon in the top of the first inning. But the Panthers found themselves trailing 5-1 by the end of the third inning. Like they have done all season, Lo-Ma rallied for three more runs in the next two innings. Joe Hedger and Eli Pickle both scored on passed balls in the fourth inning, and Hedger delivered an RBI single in the fifth inning to bring the Panthers to within 5-4.
“Once we settled in, we played the game like we had all season,” Hinkel added. “But we knew going in they were a good-hitting team and they would put the ball in play.”
Hinkel added in about the shaky defense, “You could tell both teams were nervous, especially in the early innings.”
Lo-Ma finished the night with six hits, led by Colton Hanlon’s two hits and one RBI. Joe Hedger added two hits and one RBI. Calvin Wallis scored two runs for the Panthers.
It was another solid effort by the Panther pitching combo of Joe Hedger and Tre Melby. Hedger allowed two earned runs and finished with one strikeout, while Melby allowed two earned runs and finished with two strikeouts.
The loss concludes the outstanding careers of a trio of Panther seniors, including Colton Hanlon, Dylan Cunard, Barret Pitt, and manager Jaice Johnsen. They have combined for 58 career wins over the past five summers.
“These three represent what Panther baseball is all about,” Hinkel concluded. “They’re the last to leave the park and did the extra things to help the team to get to the next level. They are great leaders, and will be missed.”
Logan-Magnolia concluded their season at 11-3.
Class 1A District Baseball, Substate Finals
HS BB: 7-21-2020 @ Carroll
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 100 210 1 5 6 5
Kings-Pierson 212 013 x 9 12 6
Lo-Ma Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-3; Colton Halon 2-3, 1 RBI; Jacob Fetter 1-4, 1 RS; Joe Hedger 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Eli Pickle 1 RS; Calvin Wallis 2 RS.
Lo-Ma Pitching: Joe Hedger (l) – 4.3 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Tre Melby – 1.6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 11-3.
