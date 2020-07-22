Fifth inning sends Panthers to Substate
By Matt Gengler
Logan-Magnolia claimed another district championship with a 5-3 win over Boyer Valley in the Class 1A District Final on July 18 in Audubon.
Colton Hanlon delivered a two-RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning to break up a 1-1 tie and put the Panthers ahead for good. Klayton Dickman led the Panthers with two hits. Barret Pitt finished with two hits and two RBIs. Brody West, Kaleb Hatcher, and Calvin Wallis all scored one run.
The Panthers one-two pitching combo shut down Boyer Valley. Dylan Cunard earned the start. He allowed two earned runs and finished with three strikeouts. Joe Hedger came in and slammed the door shut as he allowed one earned run and finished with two strikeouts.
Logan-Magnolia (11-2) advanced to the Substate Final on July 21 when they faced Kingsley-Pierson (14-2) in Carroll.
Class 1A District Baseball, District Finals
HS BB: 7-18-2020 @ Audubon
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Byr Valley 000 102 0 3 5 2
Lo-Ma 100 040 x 5 8 2
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 1-2, 2 RS; Brody West 1-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 2-3, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-3, 2 RBI; Klayton Dickman 2-3; Kaleb Hatcher 1-2, 1 RS; Calvin Wallis 1 RS;
Panthers Pitching: Dylan Cunard 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Joe Hedger 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 11-2.
