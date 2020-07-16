Panthers rally past Tigers in district opener
Woodbine scored five runs in the first three innings, but it wasn’t enough as Logan-Magnolia posted a 10-6 victory in the Class 1A District opener on July 11 in Coon Rapids.
Dylan Cunard finished with two hits, a triple, and an RBI. Brody West added two hits and an RBI. Kaleb Hatcher had a double, while Tre Melby finished with two RBIs.
Logan-Magnolia (9-2) advanced to the Class 1A District Semifinals on July 14 back in Coon Rapids where they will face Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Woodbine’s Caleb Wakehouse, Cory Bantam, Landon Bendgen, and Gavin Kelley finished with two hits apiece. Bantam and Layne Pryor both had doubles.
With the loss, Woodbine (5-3) had their five-game winning streak snapped after an 0-2 start. The Tigers return everyone as there is not a senior on the roster.
Class 1A District Baseball
HS BB: 7-11-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 302 100 0 6 9 x
Lo-Ma 136 000 x 10 8 x
Tigers Hitting: Caleb Wakehouse 2-4; Kylon Reisz 1 RS; Layne Pryor 1-3, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Cory Bantam 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Landon Bendgen 2-3, 2 RBIs; Gavin Kelley 2-3, 1 RS.
Tigers Pitching: Cory Bantam – 3.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Layne Pryor – 2.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
Woodbine Record: (4-2 RVC), 5-3.
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-4, 1 RS, 3b, 1 RBI; Brody West 2-4, 1 RBI; Barret Pitt 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jacob Fetter 1-4, 2 RS; Joe Hedger 2 RS; Klayton Dickman 1 RS; Tre Melby 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Hatcher 1-3, 1 RS, 2b; Calvin Wallis 1 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Joe Hedger – 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Dylan Cunard 3.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 9-2.
