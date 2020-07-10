Lo-Ma blasts Boyer Valley
Logan-Magnolia scored their eighth win of the season with a 12-4 non-conference win over Boyer Valley on July 6 in Dunlap.
Joe Hedger finished with three hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers. Jacob Fetter and Barret Pitt both had doubles.
HS BB: 7-6-2020 @ Dunlap
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Lo-Ma 117 021 12 12 x
Byr. Vly 022 000 4 6 x
Panthers Hitting: Dylan Cunard 2-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Brody West 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Barret Pitt 2-4, 2b, 1 RBI; Colton Hanlon 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Jacob Fetter 2-2, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Joe Hedger 3-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Klayton Dickman 1-2, 1 RS; Kaleb Hatcher 1 RS; Eli Pickle 1 RS; Calvin Wallis 2 RS.
Panthers Pitching: Dylan Cunard – 3 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Joe Hedger – 2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Tre Melby 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
Lo-Ma Record: (6-2 WIC), 8-2.
Lo-Ma Baseball, The Next Five: 7-11, District Baseball, first round; 7-14, District Baseball, semifinals; 7-18, District Finals. 7-21, Substate Finals.
