Kuemper slips past Big Reds in District Final
By Matt Gengler
Missouri Valley played the type of game they needed in order to give themselves a chance, but Carroll Kuemper made one more play resulting in a 4-3 win over the Big Reds in the Class 2A District Finals on July 18 at Carroll Stadium in Carroll.
The Big Reds struck early as Gage Clausen scored on a wild pitch, and Will Gutzmer delivered an RBI single to give the Big Reds an early 2-0 advantage after two innings. Missouri Valley extended the lead to 3-1 in the top of the fourth inning when Gutzmer put down a squeeze bunt, allowing Clausen to score.
The Big Reds’ remarkable post-season run included a 7-0 forfeit win over OABCIG in the first round and a 6-5 win over East Sac County in the district semifinals. Missouri Valley battled in a total of eight games of three runs or less, including four games decided by one run.
“After the difficult season we had, I was pleased with the way we battled and competed here in the post-season,” stated Head Coach Josh York. “Once again, we had our chances on Saturday, and I couldn’t be prouder of these guys. Leaving the field on this stage in this type of environment should only make us hungrier for next season.”
Gage Clausen and Lane Harper finished with two hits apiece for the Big Reds. Gutzmer finished with a hit and an RBI.
The loss ends the careers of three quality seniors, including Gavin Bartalini, Lane Harper, and Jed Kyle. The Big Reds trio combined for 70 career wins the past five years.
Missouri Valley wrapped up the season at 3-11.
Class 2A District Baseball, District Final
HS BB: 7-18-2020 @ Carroll
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 020 100 0 3 6 0
Crl Kuemper 001 201 x 4 8 4
Big Reds Hitting: Gage Clausen 2-3, 2 RS; Lane Harper 2-3, 1 RS; Will Gutzmer 1-1, 1 RBI; Gavin Bartalini 1-3.
Big Reds Pitching: Jed Kyle – 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Alec Fichter (l) – 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 3-11.
