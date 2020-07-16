Hawkeyes plate eighth win
Hawkeyes blank Big Reds
West Harrison rattled off 11 hits in a 12-0 win at Missouri Valley on July 8 in non-conference play.
Tyler Melby finished with two hits, a double and four RBIs for the Hawkeyes. Mason McIntosh added two hits, a double and one RBI. Sage Evans added two hits and three RBIs.
HS BB: 7-8-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 332 010 3 12 11 x
Mo. Valley 000 000 0 0 3 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Gabe Gilgen 2-3, 2 RS; Nick Rife 1-3, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-5, 2 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 2-3, 1 RS, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 2 RBIs; Tyler Melby 2-4, 2b, 4 RBIs; Colby Neill 1 RS; Cody Radil 2 RS; Mason McIntosh 2-4, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Mason King – 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K; Sage Evans – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.
WH Record: (5-2 RVC), 8-3.
Eagles trim Hawkeyes in district opener
Lawton-Bronson scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to post a 6-5 win over West Harrison in the Class 1A District opener on July 11 in Lawton.
Mason King went five strong innings, as he allowed just two earned runs and finished with five strikeouts.
Gabe Gilgen, Cody Radil, Sage Evans, and Tyler Melby finished with two hits apiece. Grant Gilgen added three RBIs.
The Hawkeyes five seniors, Cody Radil, Nick Rife, Colby Neill, Nick Clark and Tyler Melby, finished their Hawkeye careers with 64 career wins the past five seasons.
Class 1A Districts, First Round
HS BB: 7-11-2020 @ Kingsley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 020 210 0 5 10 x
Law-Bron 000 320 1 6 11 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-3, 3 RBIs; Sage Evans 2-4, 1 RS, Tyler Melby 2-4; Nick Clark 1-4, 1 RS; Colby Neill 1 RS; Cody Radil 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 2-2.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Mason King – 5 IP, 8 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Tyler Melby – 1.3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
WH Record: (5-2 RVC), 8-4.
