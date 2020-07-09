Hawkeyes win four straight
Hawkeyes surprise Crusaders
West Harrison cruised to a 13-6 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 29 in Coon Rapids.
Grant Gilgen had two doubles for the Hawkeyes. Sage Evans led the attack with three hits, a double, and two RBIs.
HS BB: 6-29-2020 @ Coon Rapids
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 050 026 0 13 10 x
Cn. Rpds Byrd 002 130 0 6 5 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 2 RS, 2 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Rife 1-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 1-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-4, 2 RS; Tyler Melby 1-4, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 3-5, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Colby Neill 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1 RS; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Tyler Melby 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Grant Gilgen 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
WH Record: (2-2 RVC), 4-2.
Hawkeyes drill Spartans
West Harrison used a nine-run first inning to post a 24-10 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 30 in Elk Horn.
Nick Rife finished with four hits and four RBIs, while Cody Radil added two hits and five RBIs.
HS BB: 6-30-2020 @ Elk Horn
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 920 337 0 24 14 x
Exira/EHK 405 001 0 10 7 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-2, 3 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Rife 4-4, 3 RS, 2b, 4 RBIs; Mason King 1-5, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-6, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 3 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 2-4, 4 RS, 2b; Colby Neill 1-2, 3 RS, 2 RBIs; Cody Radil 2-4, 3 RS, 5 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen – 1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Nick Rife – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Nick Clark – 1.3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Sage Evans – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Koleson Evans – 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.
WH Record: (3-2 RVC), 5-2.
Hawkeyes blank Wildcats
West Harrison pounded out 11 hits in a 10-0 win over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 1 in Mondamin.
Mason King fired a one-hit shutout, as he finished the game with eight strikeouts.
King and Nick Rife finished the night with three hits apiece.
HS BB: 7-1-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Gldn-Rlstn 000 00 0 1 x
Wst. Hrsn 230 5x 10 11 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 3 RS, 2b; Nick Rife 3-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 3-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-2, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 1 RS; Sage Evans 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Mason King (W) – 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.
WH Record: (4-2 RVC), 6-2.
Hawkeyes fly past Rockets
West Harrison scored eight runs in the first two innings to post a 9-1 Rolling Valley Conference win over Ar-We-Va on July 3 in Westside.
Colby Neill led the Hawkeyes with three hits and an RBI, with Nick Rife adding three hits and three RBIs. Mason King added a double.
HS BB: 7-3-2020 @ Westside
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 170 000 1 9 12 x
Ar-We-Va 000 000 1 1 2 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS; Nick Rife 3-5, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Mason King 2-5, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Sage Evans 1 RS; Colby Neill 3-4, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1-4.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen – 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Sage Evans – 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.
WH Record: (5-2 RVC), 7-2.
WH Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Baseball begins
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.