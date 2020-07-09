WHBB.jpg
West Harrison's Nick Rife has scored multiple runs for the Hawkeyes this season. The Hawkeyes open up the Class 1A District Tournament trail on July 11 in Kingsley.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Hawkeyes win four straight

 

 

Hawkeyes surprise Crusaders

West Harrison cruised to a 13-6 win over Coon Rapids-Bayard in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 29 in Coon Rapids.

Grant Gilgen had two doubles for the Hawkeyes. Sage Evans led the attack with three hits, a double, and two RBIs.

HS BB: 6-29-2020 @ Coon Rapids

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn            050 026 0            13            10            x

Cn. Rpds Byrd            002 130 0            6            5            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 2 RS, 2 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Rife 1-4, 3 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 1-5, 2b, 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-4, 2 RS; Tyler Melby 1-4, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 3-5, 2 RS, 2b, 2 RBIs; Colby Neill 1-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1 RS; Gabe Gilgen 1 RS.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Tyler Melby 6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Grant Gilgen 1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.

WH Record: (2-2 RVC), 4-2.

Hawkeyes drill Spartans

West Harrison used a nine-run first inning to post a 24-10 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in Rolling Valley Conference play on June 30 in Elk Horn.

Nick Rife finished with four hits and four RBIs, while Cody Radil added two hits and five RBIs. 

HS BB: 6-30-2020 @ Elk Horn

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn            920 337 0            24            14            x

Exira/EHK            405 001 0            10            7            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-2, 3 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Rife 4-4, 3 RS, 2b, 4 RBIs; Mason King 1-5, 2 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-6, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 3 RS, 1 RBI; Sage Evans 2-4, 4 RS, 2b; Colby Neill 1-2, 3 RS, 2 RBIs; Cody Radil 2-4, 3 RS, 5 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen – 1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K; Nick Rife – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K; Nick Clark – 1.3 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Sage Evans – 0.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Koleson Evans – 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.

WH Record: (3-2 RVC), 5-2.

Hawkeyes blank Wildcats

West Harrison pounded out 11 hits in a 10-0 win over Glidden-Ralston in Rolling Valley Conference play on July 1 in Mondamin.

Mason King fired a one-hit shutout, as he finished the game with eight strikeouts.

King and Nick Rife finished the night with three hits apiece.

HS BB: 7-1-2020 @ Mondamin

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Gldn-Rlstn            000 00            0            1            x

Wst. Hrsn            230 5x            10            11            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-3, 3 RS, 2b; Nick Rife 3-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Mason King 3-3, 2 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Nick Clark 1-2, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 1 RS; Sage Evans 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Gabe Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Mason King (W) – 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K.

WH Record: (4-2 RVC), 6-2.

Hawkeyes fly past Rockets

West Harrison scored eight runs in the first two innings to post a 9-1 Rolling Valley Conference win over Ar-We-Va on July 3 in Westside.

Colby Neill led the Hawkeyes with three hits and an RBI, with Nick Rife adding three hits and three RBIs. Mason King added a double.

HS BB: 7-3-2020 @ Westside

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Wst. Hrsn            170 000 1            9            12            x

Ar-We-Va            000 000 1            1            2            x

Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-4, 2 RS; Nick Rife 3-5, 1 RS, 2b, 3 RBIs; Mason King 2-5, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1 RS; Tyler Melby 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Sage Evans 1 RS; Colby Neill 3-4, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-4, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1-4.

Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen – 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 2 K; Sage Evans – 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K.

WH Record: (5-2 RVC), 7-2.

WH Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Baseball begins  

