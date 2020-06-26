West Harrison plates two straight wins
Hawkeyes pound Tigers
West Harrison used an 11-run fourth inning to run past Woodbine, 15-2, in Rolling Valley Conference action on June 22 in Mondamin.
Mason King finished with two hits and three runs scored. Nick Clark added two hits and three RBIs, while Colby Neill added two hits and two runs scored. King picked up the win on the mound, as he allowed two earned runs and a walk and struck out eight in the win.
Woodbine’s Layne Pryor finished with two hits for the Tigers, as he blasted a first inning home run, and added a double in the third inning. Cory Bantam added a double for the Tigers.
HS BB: 6-22-2020 @ Mondamin
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 100 10 2 4 x
Wst. Hrsn 112 (11) 15 9 x
Tigers Hitting: Layne Pryor 2-2, 2 RS, 2b, HR, 1 RBI; Cory Bantam 1-1, 2b; Cody Brunow 1-2.
Tigers Pitching: Caleb Wakehouse 0.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 0 K; Layne Pryor 2 IP, 1 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 4 K; Cory Bantam 1 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K.
Woodbine Record: (0-1 RVC), 0-1.
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1 RS; Nick Rife 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBI; Mason King 2-3, 3 RS, 2b; Nick Clark 2-3, 3 RS, 3 RBIs; Sage Evans 3 RS; Colby Neill 2-2, 2 RS; Cody Radil 1-3, 2b, 2 RBIs; Koleson Evans 1 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Mason King (W) – 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K.
WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 2-2.
Hawkeyes knock off Cowboys
West Harrison used a 10-hit attack to knock off Sidney, 15-4, in non-conference action on June 23 at Sidney.
Mason King and Cody Radil had two hits apiece to lead the Hawkeyes. Sage Evans added two hits, a double and four RBIs in the win.
HS BB: 6-23-2020 @ Sidney
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 417 12 15 10 x
Sidney 011 02 4 8 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 1-1, 3 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Rife 2 RS, 1 RBI; Koleson Evans 1-1, 1 RBI; Mason King 2-2, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1 RBI; Sage Evans 2-4, 2 RS, 2b, 4 RBIs; Colby Neill 1 RS; Cody Radil 2-3, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Tyler Melby 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Gabe Gilgen 1-3, 1 RS; Walker Rife 1 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen (W) – 4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K; Sage Evans 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
WH Record: (1-2 RVC), 3-2.
WH Baseball, The Next Five: 6-29, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-30, @ Exira/EHK; 7-1, vs. Glidden-Ralston; 7-3, @ Ar-We-Va; 7-6, vs. Audubon.
