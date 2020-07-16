Big Reds advance to District Semifinals
Slow start hurts Big Reds
Missouri Valley managed just three hits in a 12-0 setback to West Harrison in non-conference play on July 8 in Missouri Valley.
Cole Lange, Jed Kyle, and Will Gutzmer each had one hit apiece for the Big Reds.
This was the final home game for seniors Jed Kyle, Gavin Bartalini, and Lane Harper.
HS BB: 7-8-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 332 010 3 12 11 x
Mo. Valley 000 000 0 0 3 x
Big Reds Hitting: Cole Lange 1-3; Jed Kyle 1-2; Will Gutzmer 1-2.
Big Reds Pitching: Lane Harper – 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K; Jacob Meade – 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K; Cole Lange – 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 1 K.
MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 1-10.
MV scores district-opening win
In a season full of disappointment and frustration, Missouri Valley finally had a break go their way. The scoreboard showed OABCIG defeated Missouri Valley, 2-1, in the first round of the Class 2A District Tournament on July 11 in Carroll. Seven of the Big Reds’ 10 losses have been by three runs or less this season.
But due to the state-mandated pitch count rule, the Falcons used a pitcher who had already used his pitch allotment for the week. His first pitch in the decisive sixth inning disqualified the Falcons, allowing the Big Reds to move on. The official score read Missouri Valley won, 7-0, on July 12.
Missouri Valley (2-10) advanced to the Class 2A District Semifinals on July 14 in Underwood.
Jed Kyle had a triple, and Alec Fichter added a double for the Big Reds.
Class 2A District Baseball, first round
HS BB: 7-11-2020 @ Carroll
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 111 111 1 7 5 x
OABCIG 000 000 0 0 0 x
Big Reds Hitting: Cole Lange 1-4; Cody Gilpin 1 RS; Alec Fichter 1-4, 2b; Jed Kyle 1-3, 3b; Gage Clausen 1-2; Hayden Kocour 1-3.
Big Reds Pitching: Jed Kyle – 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 2-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.