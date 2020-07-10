MVBB.jpg
Missouri Valley's Alex Murray slaps a tag on the advancing baserunner in Tuesday night's battle with Woodbine. The Big Reds will open up Class 2A District play on Saturday, July 11, when they face OABCIG at Carroll Stadium.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Another Big Reds heartbreak

Missouri Valley took a one-run lead into the top of the seventh inning, only to see Woodbine rally for a 5-4 win in non-conference play on July 7 in Missouri Valley. This was the Big Reds sixth loss by two-runs or less this season.

Cole Lange finished with two hits, while Alex Murray added an RBI single.

HS BB: 7-7-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Woodbine            000 110 3            5            7            x

Mo. Valley            020 002 0            4            5            x

Big Reds Hitting: Cole Lange 2-4; Alec Fichter 1-3; Jed Kyle 1-3, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Gage Clausen 1 RS; Alex Murray 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lane Harper 1 RBI.

Big Reds Pitching: Alec Fichter 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Jed Kyle – 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 1-9.

 

 

 

MV Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Baseball Begins; 7-14, District Baseball continues, semifinals; 7-18, District Baseball, finals; 7-21, Substate finals.

