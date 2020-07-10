Another Big Reds heartbreak
Missouri Valley took a one-run lead into the top of the seventh inning, only to see Woodbine rally for a 5-4 win in non-conference play on July 7 in Missouri Valley. This was the Big Reds sixth loss by two-runs or less this season.
Cole Lange finished with two hits, while Alex Murray added an RBI single.
HS BB: 7-7-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Woodbine 000 110 3 5 7 x
Mo. Valley 020 002 0 4 5 x
Big Reds Hitting: Cole Lange 2-4; Alec Fichter 1-3; Jed Kyle 1-3, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Gage Clausen 1 RS; Alex Murray 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Lane Harper 1 RBI.
Big Reds Pitching: Alec Fichter 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 K; Jed Kyle – 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 1-9.
MV Baseball, the Next Five: 7-11, District Baseball Begins; 7-14, District Baseball continues, semifinals; 7-18, District Baseball, finals; 7-21, Substate finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.