District baseball tournament trail announced
The Iowa High School Athletic Association District Baseball Tournament trail was announced last week.
The tournaments have been scheduled for July 11, July 14, and July 18. The winning of the district final will play in the substate final on Tuesday, July 21. The IHSAA State Baseball Tournament is set for July 24 – Aug. 1 at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Shown below is where all the local teams have been sent
2020 IAHSAA Distritct Baseball Tournament pairings
Class 2A, District 16
July 11, @ Carroll
4:30 p.m. – Missouri Valley vs. OABCIG
7 p.m. – MVAOCOU vs. Carroll Kuemper
July 14
7 p.m., @ Underwood – Carroll Kuemper, MVAOCOU winner vs. Underwood
7 p.m. @ Sac City – MV, OABCIG winner vs. East Sac County ( IF MV wins, 4:30 p.m. @ Underwood)
July 18
7 p.m., @ Underwood – July 14 Semifinal winners
July 21, Substate Final, 7 p.m., Site TBA – District 15 Champion vs. District 16 Champion.
Class 1A, District 16
July 11, @ Kingsley
4:30 p.m. – West Harrison vs. Lawton-Bronson
7 p.m. – West Monona vs. Kingsley-Pierson
July 11, @ Moville
4:30 p.m. – Westwood vs. Woodbury Central
7 p.m. – River Valley vs. Hinton
July 14, @ Kingsley
4:30 p.m. – Moville winners
7 p.m. – Kingsley winners
July 18
7 p.m., @ Kingsley – July 14 Semifinal winners
July 21, Substate Final, 7 p.m., Site TBA – District 15 Champion vs. District 16 Champion.
Class 1A, District 15
July 11, @ Audubon
4:30 p.m. – Boyer Valley vs. IKM-Manning
7 p.m. – Ar-We-Va vs. Audubon
July 11, @ Coon Rapids
4:30 p.m. – Woodbine vs. Logan-Magnolia
7 p.m. – Glidden-Ralston vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard
July 14
7 p.m., @ Coon Rapids – July 11 Coon Rapids winners
7 p.m., @ Audubon – July 11 Audubon winners
July 18
7 p.m., @ Audubon – July 14 Semifinal winners
July 21, Substate Final, 7 p.m., Site TBA – District 15 Champion vs. District 16 Champion.
