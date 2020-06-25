Bulldogs clip Hawkeyes in opener
West Harrison pounded out 10 hits, but it wasn’t enough in an 11-10 setback at Boyer Valley in the Rolling Valley Conference opener on June 15 in Dunlap.
Grant Gilgen and Mason King both had two hits and two RBIs for the Hawkeyes.
HS BB: 6-15-2020 @ Dunlap
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Wst. Hrsn 230 013 1 10 10 x
Byr. Valley 500 006 x 11 4 x
Hawkeyes Hitting: Grant Gilgen 2-4, 3 RS, 2 2b, 2 RBIs; Mason King 2-3, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Tyler Melby 1-2; Koleson Evans 1-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Nick Clark 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Nick Rife 3-4, 1 RS; Sage Evans 1 RBI; Colby Neill 2-4, 1 RBI; Cody Radil 1-4, 1 RS; Gabe Gilgen 1-3, 2 RS.
Hawkeyes Pitching: Grant Gilgen (l) – 0.3 IP, 0 H 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Tyler Melby 3.0 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K; Nick Clark 1.3 IP, 1 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 K; Colby Neill 1.3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K.
WH Record: (0-1 RVC), 0-1.
WH Baseball, The Next Five: 6-19, @ C-A-M; 6-22, vs. Woodbine; 6-23, @ Sidney; 6-29, @ Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6-30, @ Exira/EHK.
