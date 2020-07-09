Big Reds finish WIC season at 1-7
Big Reds crush Bulldogs for first win
Missouri Valley used a nine-hit attack to score a 12-1 win over Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on June 29 in Oakland.
Gavin Bartalini finished with two hits, his first home run of the season, and three RBIs for the Big Reds. Jed Kyle added two hits and an RBI.
Alec Fichter allowed just one hit while striking out 15 Bulldogs for the win.
HS BB: 6-29-2020 @ Oakland
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 330 013 2 12 9 x
Riverside 000 001 x 1 1 x
Big Reds Hitting: Gage Clausen 1-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gavin Bartalini 2-4, 2 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Alec Fichter 1 RS; Jed Kyle 2-3, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Cody Gilpin 1-3; Lane Harper 1-4, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Will Gutzmer 2-4, 2 RS, 2b.
Big Reds Pitching: Alec Fichter (W) – 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 15 K.
MV Record: (1-5 WIC), 1-6.
Panthers slip past Big Reds
Missouri Valley managed just three hits in a 3-2 loss at Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on June 30 in Logan.
Jed Kyle had two hits for the Big Reds.
HS BB: 6-30-2020 @ Logan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 200 0 2 3 x
Lo-Ma 101 001 x 3 6 x
Big Reds Hitting: Gage Clausen 1 RS; Jed Kyle 2-3; Lane Harper 1 RS; Cody Gilpin 1-2; Jacob Meade 1 RBI.
Big Reds Pitching: Lane Harper – 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.
MV Record: (1-6 WIC), 1-7.
Cardinals top Big Reds
Missouri Valley came up short in a 4-2 setback at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on July 2 at Treynor.
Jacob Meade finished with a double, while Will Gutzmer and Cole Lange each scored one run.
HS BB: 7-2-2020 @ Treynor
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 011 0 2 4 x
Treynor 202 000 x 4 6 x
Big Reds Hitting: Cody Gilpin 1-3; Cole Lange 1-3, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1-2, 2b; Will Gutzmer 1 RS; Gavin Bartalini 1-3.
Big Reds Pitching: Jed Kyle – 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.
MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 1-8.
MV Baseball, the Next Five: 7-8, vs. West Harrison; 7-11, District Baseball Begins.
