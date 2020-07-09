MVBB.jpg
Buy Now

Missouri Valley's Jed Kyle released the pitch in last week's Western Iowa Conference battle. The Big Reds open Class 2A District play on July 11 at Carroll.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Big Reds finish WIC season at 1-7

 

Big Reds crush Bulldogs for first win

Missouri Valley used a nine-hit attack to score a 12-1 win over Riverside in Western Iowa Conference play on June 29 in Oakland.

Gavin Bartalini finished with two hits, his first home run of the season, and three RBIs for the Big Reds. Jed Kyle added two hits and an RBI.

Alec Fichter allowed just one hit while striking out 15 Bulldogs for the win.

HS BB: 6-29-2020 @ Oakland

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            330 013 2            12            9            x

Riverside            000 001 x            1            1            x

Big Reds Hitting: Gage Clausen 1-5, 2 RS, 1 RBI; Gavin Bartalini 2-4, 2 RS, HR, 3 RBIs; Alec Fichter 1 RS; Jed Kyle 2-3, 3 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Cody Gilpin 1-3; Lane Harper 1-4, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Will Gutzmer 2-4, 2 RS, 2b.

Big Reds Pitching: Alec Fichter (W) – 7 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 15 K.

MV Record: (1-5 WIC), 1-6.

 

 

Panthers slip past Big Reds

Missouri Valley managed just three hits in a 3-2 loss at Logan-Magnolia in Western Iowa Conference play on June 30 in Logan.

Jed Kyle had two hits for the Big Reds.

HS BB: 6-30-2020 @ Logan

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            000 200 0            2            3            x

Lo-Ma            101 001 x            3            6            x

Big Reds Hitting: Gage Clausen 1 RS; Jed Kyle 2-3; Lane Harper 1 RS; Cody Gilpin 1-2; Jacob Meade 1 RBI.

Big Reds Pitching: Lane Harper – 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K.

MV Record: (1-6 WIC), 1-7.

 

Cardinals top Big Reds

Missouri Valley came up short in a 4-2 setback at Treynor in Western Iowa Conference play on July 2 at Treynor.

Jacob Meade finished with a double, while Will Gutzmer and Cole Lange each scored one run.

HS BB: 7-2-2020 @ Treynor

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            000 011 0            2            4            x

Treynor            202 000 x            4            6            x

Big Reds Hitting: Cody Gilpin 1-3; Cole Lange 1-3, 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1-2, 2b; Will Gutzmer 1 RS; Gavin Bartalini 1-3.

Big Reds Pitching: Jed Kyle – 6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.

MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 1-8.

 

MV Baseball, the Next Five: 7-8, vs. West Harrison; 7-11, District Baseball Begins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.