Eagles blank Big Reds in WIC opener
Underwood scored six runs in the first two innings to pick up a 10-0 win over Missouri Valley in the season opener for both teams.
HS BB: 6-15-2020 @ Underwood
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 000 000 0 0 x
Underwood 330 103 10 x x
Big Reds Hitting: No hits.
Big Reds Pitching: Gavin Bartalini 0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K; Lane Harper 2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Jed Kyle 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.
MV Record: (0-1 WIC), 0-1.
Rebels rally past Big Reds
Westwood plated three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to get past Missouri Valley, 11-10, in non-conference action on June 16 in Sloan.
Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen and Cole Lange had two hits apiece for the Big Reds, while Jed Kyle added a double.
Jacob Meade and Alec Fichter had three strikeouts apiece for the Big Reds.
HS BB: 6-16-2020 @ Sloan
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 040 024 0 10 9 x
Westwood 420 200 3 11 10 x
Big Reds Hitting: Cole Lange 2-5, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Gage Clausen 2-2, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Jed Kyle 1-4, 1 RS, 2b, 1 RBI; Alec Fichter 1 RS; Jacob Meade 1-2, 3 RS, 2 RBIs; Cody Gilpin 2-3, 2 RS; Kadin Bonham 1-2;
Big Reds Pitching: Alec Fichter 3.7 IP, 8 H, 7 ER, 2 BB, 3 K; Jacob Meade 3.3 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
MV Record: (0-1 WIC), 0-2.
Wolves trip up Big Reds in home opener
IKM-Manning knocked off Missouri Valley, 2-0, in Western Iowa Conference league play on June 19 in Missouri Valley.
Jed Kyle and Jacob Meade combined to allow just four hits, as they combined to strike out 13 Wolves in the loss.
HS BB: 6-19-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 78 R H E
IKM-Man 000 000 02 2 4 x
Mo. Valley 000 000 00 0 3 x
Big Reds Hitting: Alec Fichter 1-3; Jed Kyle 1-1; Gavin Bartalini 1-3.
Big Reds Pitching: Jed Kyle (l) – 7 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K; Jacob Meade 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
MV Record: (0-2 WIC), 0-3.
MV Baseball, The Next Five: 6-25, vs. Tri-Center; 6-29, @ Riverside; 6-30, @ Logan-Magnolia; 7-2, @ Treynor; 7-7, vs. Woodbine.
