Big Reds JV Baseball Recap

6-15-2020 @ Underwood

MV 4  Underwood 7

Big Reds hits: Ryan Russman, 2 hits; Kadin Bonham, 1 hit; Cole Staska, 1 hit; Ben Hansen, double.

Big Reds pitchers: Gage Clausen, Ryan Russman.

MV Record: 0-1.

6-16-2020 @ Sloan

MV 3 Westwood 2

Big Reds hits: Kadin Bonham, 1 hit; Cole Staska, 1 hit.

Big Reds pitchers: Cody Gilpin, Kadin Bonham.

MV Record: 1-1.

6-19-2020 @ Missouri Valley

MV 11 IKM-Manning 0

Big Reds hits: Eli Fouts, 2 hits; Cole Staska 1 hit; Will Gutzmer 1 hit; Ryan Russman 1 hit.

Big Reds pitchers: Will Gutzmer, Hayden Kocour.

MV Record: 2-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.