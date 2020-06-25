Big Reds JV Baseball Recap
6-15-2020 @ Underwood
MV 4 Underwood 7
Big Reds hits: Ryan Russman, 2 hits; Kadin Bonham, 1 hit; Cole Staska, 1 hit; Ben Hansen, double.
Big Reds pitchers: Gage Clausen, Ryan Russman.
MV Record: 0-1.
6-16-2020 @ Sloan
MV 3 Westwood 2
Big Reds hits: Kadin Bonham, 1 hit; Cole Staska, 1 hit.
Big Reds pitchers: Cody Gilpin, Kadin Bonham.
MV Record: 1-1.
6-19-2020 @ Missouri Valley
MV 11 IKM-Manning 0
Big Reds hits: Eli Fouts, 2 hits; Cole Staska 1 hit; Will Gutzmer 1 hit; Ryan Russman 1 hit.
Big Reds pitchers: Will Gutzmer, Hayden Kocour.
MV Record: 2-1.
