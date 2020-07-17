Big Reds staying alive, advance to District Finals
By Matt Gengler
Missouri Valley held off a late push to pull off a 6-5 win over East Sac County in the Class 2A District Semifinal on July 14 in Underwood.
Alec Fichter had pinpoint control as he allowed three earned runs and finished the game with eight strikeouts.
Gage Clausen finished the game with two hits and three RBIs to lead the attack. Fichter added a double, and Jed Kyle added two RBIs.
Missouri Valley (3-10) advances to the Class 2A District Final. The Big Reds will battle Carroll Kuemper (13-8) at Merchants Park in Carroll.
Class 2A District Baseball, Semifinals
HS BB: 7-14-2020 @ Underwood
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 202 011 0 6 7 x
Est Sac Cnty 000 103 1 5 5 x
Big Reds Hitting: Cole Lange 1-3, 1 RS, 1 RBI; Cody Gilpin 1 RS; Alec Fichter 2-4, 2 RS, 2b; Jed Kyle, 1-4, 1 RS, 2 RBIs; Gage Clausen 2-3, 3 RBIs; Jacob Meade 1 RS; Hayden Kocour 1-3.
Big Reds Pitching: Alec Fichter (W) – 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K; Cody Gilpin (Sv) – 1.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K.
MV Record: (1-7 WIC), 3-10.
