Big Reds drop two WIC tilts
Wheelers score late to drop Big Reds
Audubon scored three runs in the final two innings to top Missouri Valley, 4-2, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 22 in Missouri Valley.
HS BB: 6-22-2020 @ Missouri Valley
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Audubon 001 001 2 4 7 x
Mo. Valley 001 100 0 2 4 x
Big Reds Hitting: Not Available.
Big Reds Pitching: Not Available
MV Record: (0-3 WIC), 0-4.
Vikings pull away from Big Reds
AHSTW tacked on a pair of insurance runs late to secure a 5-2 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 23 in Avoca.
HS BB: 6-23-2020 @ Avoca
Teams 123 456 7 R H E
Mo. Valley 020 000 0 2 7 x
AHSTW 300 110 x 5 10 x
Big Reds Hitting: Not Available.
Big Reds Pitching: Not Available
MV Record: (0-4 WIC), 0-5.
MV Baseball, The Next Five: 6-29, @ Riverside; 6-30, @ Logan-Magnolia; 7-2, @ Treynor; 7-7, vs. Woodbine; 7-8, vs. West Harrison.
