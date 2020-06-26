MVBB.jpg
Missorui Valley's Cody Gilpin makes the throw to first base in Western Iowa Conference action in Avoca on Tuesday night.

 photo courtesy: Mike Oeffner Harlan Tribune

Big Reds drop two WIC tilts

 

 

Wheelers score late to drop Big Reds

Audubon scored three runs in the final two innings to top Missouri Valley, 4-2, in Western Iowa Conference play on June 22 in Missouri Valley.

HS BB: 6-22-2020 @ Missouri Valley

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Audubon            001 001 2            4            7            x

Mo. Valley            001 100 0            2            4            x

Big Reds Hitting: Not Available.

Big Reds Pitching: Not Available

MV Record: (0-3 WIC), 0-4.

 

 

Vikings pull away from Big Reds

AHSTW tacked on a pair of insurance runs late to secure a 5-2 win over Missouri Valley in Western Iowa Conference play on June 23 in Avoca.

HS BB: 6-23-2020 @ Avoca

Teams            123 456 7            R            H            E

Mo. Valley            020 000 0            2            7            x

AHSTW            300 110 x            5            10            x

Big Reds Hitting: Not Available.

Big Reds Pitching: Not Available

MV Record: (0-4 WIC), 0-5.

 

 

MV Baseball, The Next Five: 6-29, @ Riverside; 6-30, @ Logan-Magnolia; 7-2, @ Treynor; 7-7, vs. Woodbine; 7-8, vs. West Harrison.

