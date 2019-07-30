Arlington and Blair were represented Friday during the first night of the Washington County Fair baseball tournament, which was played for the second-straight year.
Before the 2018 edition of the event, baseball hadn't been contested at the county fair for many years.
On Friday, however, Arlington played West Point, while the Blair team faced the Omaha Yankees. Both Washington County teams were filled with a few young adult ballplayers and a few more seasoned veterans.
Arlington fell to West Point in the opening game of the tournament, 10-5. It scored three fourth-inning runs to go ahead 3-1, but lost its lead during the next half. West Point scored six runs during the top of the fifth.
While final scores appeared secondary to fun on the field, reminiscing filled the chatter in and around the dugouts. Former baseball players talked about when the fairgrounds field went from dirt to grass in the infield and if the alignment of the field had been changed at all.
“Glad you could make it,” one voice from the dugout said.
Four total games were scheduled for the second annual Washington County Fair tournament.
