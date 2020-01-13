Shelly Andreasen, the wife of county board member Andy Andreasen who died unexpectedly last month, speaks during a special meeting to appoint a new supervisor for District 7. Andreasen was one of seven applicants for the position that was voted on by a three-person committee of Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf, County Clerk Barbara Sullivan and County Treasurer Marjorie Hoier. Kevin Barnhill was unanimously voted as the new supervisor for District 7 by the committee.