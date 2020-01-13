A three-person committee of county officials unanimously voted to appoint Kevin Barnhill as the new Washington County supervisor for District 7 during a special appointment meeting Monday at the Washington County Courthouse.
The supervisor position was vacant following the unexpected death of board member Andy Andreasen, who collapsed Dec. 5 at his store Andy's Mow Town. He was 46.
Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf, County Clerk Barbara Sullivan and County Treasurer Marjorie Hoier served on the three-person committee. They cast their votes for Barnhill in a secret ballot following comments by all seven applicants for the supervisor position and comments by the public.
"We had a lot of qualified people," Vander Schaaf said. "I would encourage (each applicant) to try and keep involved in the process. We welcome you being there and being part of the process and helping us out."
Barnhill is the owner of KB Quality Meats in Blair and has also served on the Washington County Board of Adjustments.
"I believe as a county supervisor, what you're responsible for is a clear and transparent government that works efficiently and that keeps fiscal conservatism at the foremost," Barnhill said during his comments at the meeting.
Other applicants for the position included Shelly Andreasen, David Barker, Joe Lager, Lee Jensen, Nick Thallas and Brad Wrich.
