The second and third sets ended with the same score as the first Thursday at Bennington High School, but the Blair volleyball team was at its best during the latter two.
The Badgers earned a 3-0 home sweep — 25-20, 25-20, 25-20 — but trailed coach Brandi Nicholson's Bears late during both the second and third sets.
“We talk at the beginning, but when we start making mistakes we get down on ourselves,” junior Ella Ross admitted after BHS fell to 1-7 this season. “It just makes it hard.”
Madyson Ray's successful attack during the first set pulled Blair even with the other BHS on Thursday, 9-9, but the hosts scored eight of the next 11 points to pull away for a 1-0 advantage. Thirty points into the second set, it looked as if the match was headed toward 1-1.
Back-to-back Grace Wibbels ace serves earned the Bears a 16-14 lead. Junior Emma Cada even pushed that lead back to two, 18-16, with another ace, but the Badgers went on to score the next seven points and won the set.
Ross' ace got Blair off to a positive start during the third set, 3-2. Kills by Cada, Dani Thompson and Katie Frazier pushed that lead all the way to 10-6.
Later, the Bears still held a 17-15 advantage, but saw Bennington go on another 7-0 run to take control on the scoreboard. Thompson added a late block and kill that had Blair fans jumping out of their seats, but the Badgers won the set by their third-straight 25-20 score.
With her shoes already off after the match, Ross said her team is taking steps to get better in tough situations on the floor.
“We work on it a lot in practices,” the junior explained, noting scrimmages in particular. “We're down (during practices) and the other side is up, and we have to fight our way back.”
Blair's next battle is tonight at Platteview High School. The varsity match begins at 7 p.m. after freshmen and junior varsity matches at 5 and 6.
