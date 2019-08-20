It’s officially that time of the year, back to school. Packing lunch for your kids every day can be quite the grueling task. Not only does it take time and planning, but there is always that chance that the meal you put all your love into comes home at the end of the day untouched.
So instead of sending them off with pizza and sweets everyday, you might have to think outside the box. I’m here to give you tips on how to pack a nutritious lunch that your kids will want to eat and one that you will feel good about giving them.
• Plan ahead. Don’t wait till the minute your kids are putting their shoes on to throw their lunch together. While the kitchen is still a mess from dinner, take the time to make their lunch then. Cut up all your fruits and veggies at the beginning of the week and separate into single-serve containers. Keep a variety of individual snack packages — fruit pouches, pretzels, popcorn, etc. — in a designated container so you don't have to search through the entire pantry.
• Get your kids involved. When kids play a role in the planning and preparing of meals, they are more likely to try new foods and have a better understanding of what nutritious foods look like. Give them age-appropriate tasks such as using cookie cutters, stirring, cutting using a plastic knife, and retrieving then putting items away.
• Include each food group. In order to get a variety of nutrients, it’s important to include all five food groups. Each food group helps to supply protein, fat and carbohydrates that give your child energy to keep up throughout the rest of the day and during their after-school activities.
Fruit and veggies: fresh, frozen, canned, dried
Dairy: milk, yogurt, cheese
Grains: whole wheat bread, english muffin, crackers, tortilla wrap, pita, pasta
Protein: baked chicken, deli meat, hard boiled eggs, cottage cheese, beans, nut butters (just be aware of food allergies in the school)
• Have fun.Get creative by using cookie cutters to make different shapes out of bread, deli-meat, or cheese. Slice up fruits or use a melon-baller. Use kid-friendly skewers to make kabobs lined with cherry tomatoes, pickles, cheese cubes and turkey. Make your child feel extra special by putting a sticky note in their lunch with words of encouragement.
• Invest in a fun lunch box. Compartment lunch boxes help to cut back on the amount of plastic bags you use, they separate foods so nothing gets soggy, and it helps to ensure your portion sizes for those food groups are just right. Keep a thermos on hand to send warm foods for lunch such as soups and leftovers.
• Don’t forget to hydrate.Send their favorite water bottle to school and encourage them to drink the whole thing at least twice throughout the day. This is especially important this time of year when it is still warm outside! What if your child doesn't like water? Try flavored water or try adding fruit to it for a natural flavor.
Now, it’s time to take these tips and hit the ground running. Good luck!
Jordan Luxa is a food, nutrition and health Extension educator in Washington County. She can be contacted at 402-426-9455, jordan.luxa@unl.edu, or visit the Washington County Extension website at www.washington.unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.