New Deerfield Primary School Principal Leon Haith greeted students as they arrived for the first day of classes Wednesday in Blair.
Haith, who also serves as the director of student services, added the role of principal to his responsibilities following the cost-reduction plan the Blair Community Schools Board of Education approved last school year.
Parents stopped to take first-day photos before sending the children off to class.
Also new this school year are the start and dismissal times at each building. The board approved the changes Monday when it approved the proposed changes to the K-12 student/parent handbook.
The new start and dismissal times are:
• Blair High School: Start time, 8:20 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.; dismissal time, 3:25 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Otte Blair Middle School: Start time, 8:15 a.m. to 8:10 a.m.; dismissal time, 3:17 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.
• Arbor Park Intermediate School: Start time, 8:25 a.m. (no change); dismissal time, 3:20 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.
• K-2 schools: Start time, 8:25 a.m. (no change); dismissal time, 3:15 p.m. to 3:20 p.m.
Students in Arlington Public Schools and St. Paul's Lutheran School in Arlington also returned to class Wednesday, while Fort Calhoun Community Schools students started Thursday.
