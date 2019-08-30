The Blair Area Community Foundation (BACF) is currently accepting community grant applications.
As a result of generous contributions from the Washington County Bank VISA program, and other generous community contributors, the foundation will be awarding a total of $40,000 through this program this fall, an increase from the $30,000 awarded in 2018.
The foundation hopes to finance multiple grants to nonprofit organizations with these funds. Applications will only be accepted from organizations that either have an official 501(c)3 designation, are entities of government requesting funds for public purposes, or are churches or synagogues providing social services to the community.
The application form can be found on the foundation's website at www.blairareacommunityfoundation.org. Paper applications for grants must arrive at the Blair Area Chamber of Commerce office by Oct, 1 to be considered. Online applications must also be received by Oct. 1. All submissions will be reviewed and final notification will be given to applicants by Dec. 1.
The BACF also assists Washington County nonprofit organizations year-round by providing them with area-wide visibility on the foundation's website.
The BACF exists to enhance the quality of life in Washington County. It provides a means through which individuals and corporations carry out their charitable goals and contribute to the vitality of the area. Contributions made to the foundation from local individuals and businesses fund this grant program.
