The Blair Area Community Foundation received a $2,500 donation from the American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation.
The Dreams Foundation recently asked customers to nominate organizations in their communities as a way to say thank you and give back to communities during this challenging time.
The American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation is giving a total of $500,000 to 200 nonprofit organizations across the U.S.
Dan Hunt nominated the Blair Area Community Foundation.
Bob Coffey, director of development for the BACF, said the funds will go toward the annual grants the foundation gives out each year. The BACF had already planned to give $30,000 in grants to about a dozen organizations this fall. Now, it will give at least $32,500.
“We're thankful for the opportunity to support our local communities,” American Family Insurance agent George Hall said. “We're proud to make this donation and hope others will be inspired to do the same.”
