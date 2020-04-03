The Washington County Food Pantry has seen an increase in demand in the last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. To help with that demand, the Blair Area Community Foundation this week issued an emergency grant of $5,000 for the pantry.
“This is really a critical time right now and we don't know how long this is going to go on so let's get them the resources that they need,” said Bob Coffey, director of development for the foundation. “This is really what the foundation is for is to help in situations like this.”
Coffey said the foundation board was inspired by the efforts of Country Bible Church, which has provided free lunches for community members in cooperation with Butch's Deli.
Denise Ray, executive director for the food pantry, was grateful for the grant. She said the BACF has always supported the pantry through its community grants.
“This was over the top and amazing,” she said.
The food pantry can feed a family of four for a week for $20.
“I'm not going to figure out that math so it's a lot,” Ray said of the amount of food the grant will provide.
Visits to the pantry were up 20 percent during March and the pantry provided food for more than 400 individuals, which equates to 8,560 meals. They also fed 227 students with lunches that were given away after schools closed.
Ray said the pantry is seeing families it has never seen before.
“The food pantry is so much more than just food. It's a place they come for support,” she said.
That support includes help with food stamps, rent and utilities.
“That was a role we filled this month of finding those answers and helping people at least providing food for their tables so they can get the rest of the things straightened out and find a new normal,” Ray said.
“There are so many people that can't go to work or they are out of work,” Coffey added. “This puts such a real pinch on their daily home lifestyles and uncertainty. That's so much of what we see is the uncertainty. If you have a full stomach, it helps a lot.”
Coffey said he hopes the foundation's donation will inspire others to make similar donations.
“We're here and able to help,” he said. “We'll accept donations on behalf of the food pantry or they could give to the food pantry on their own.”
Ray planned to put the funds to use already Wednesday, purchasing the next order of food for the facility.
“It's just so generous,” Ray said of the grant. “This community never forgets about us. It's just so cool.”
