In addition to calling out numbers on the bingo board during its fundraiser Friday, Arlington Youth Sports announced a donation in honor of Dave Hilgenkamp and Randy Dunklau.
Arlington Youth Sports President Brad Soll said if parents are worried about the time commitment of getting their child to practices, Arlington Youth Sports will make sure there are parents or coaches available to pick up their children and take them to practices and games.
A portion of the money will be put into a fund to help people who can't afford to register their students or buy equipment.
"If the case isn't financial, but if they don't have time, we wanted to make sure there was a system in place to help get the students where they need to be," Soll said.
The donation was given anonymously by a single parent whose children took part in youth sports.
"I wanted to give a gift to Arlington Youth Sports to simply say thank you for investing in each and every boy. I deeply appreciate all you did for my family,” the anonymous donor said in a letter. “You don't have to volunteer in Omaha or Fremont to make a real difference in our world. You can volunteer right here in Arlington. Volunteering with the sports helps each and every child participating. Every hour practicing ball is an hour not on the streets. Every hour up and down the court is an hour not sitting on the couch."
Dave and Joanne Hilgenkamp were on hand at the event.
"Sports is everything to me and it's more than just the game," Dave said. "You have so much that is involved, it builds character. We enjoy every minute of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.