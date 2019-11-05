Sixteen teams filled all three gyms at Arlington High School on Saturday for the Arlington Youth Sports Volleyball Tournament.
Five Eagle teams, and two Blair Spikers squads, participated in tournaments of grades 3-4, grade 5 and grade 6. Arlington had two teams in both the third- and fourth-grade, and the sixth-grade, tournaments. The Spiker teams were in the sixth- and fifth-grade tournaments.
Young volleyball teams from Norfolk, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur, Fremont Bergan, Oakland-Craig and David City Aquinas also took part.
Varsity Arlington volleyball players helped with officiating and scorekeeping. Eagles volleyball coaches Katarina Nelson and Stacy Dunklau-Nelson helped orchestrate the event as well.
