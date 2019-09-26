Arlington Youth Sports football teams will play their regular season finales in West Point on Sunday.
The Eagles' Peewee (grades 3-4) and Jr. Midget (5-6) teams have each won three games this Great Plains Youth Football League (GPYFL) season. The Peewee squad lost its first two games to Plattsmouth — 7-0 — and Logan View — 12-6 — but have won three straight. It defeated Fremont Bergan 20-12 first before topping the Norfolk Rampage 20-6. Last Sunday, Arlington routed North Bend 26-0.
The Eagles' Jr. Midget team, meanwhile, started strong with wins against Blair — 26-12 — and Logan View — 12-0 — before losses to Fremont Bergan and Norfolk. Those games ended with an 8-7 and 32-12 score, respectively.
Just last weekend, however, the Arlington Youth Sports Jr. Midget team topped North Bend 16-8.
Both Eagles teams begin GPYFL postseason play Oct. 5 or 6. Rosters for both squads from the recent Norfolk games are as follows: Peewee: Brantley Fullner, Tyson Soll, Calvin Flesner, Shawn Watts, Mason Hasenauer, Nolan Bottger, Jack Rosenbalm, Cameron Wirsen, Ryan Moss, Nathan Erwin, Jack Sorenson, Andrew Jess, Parker Goodin, Eastan Strom, Braxton Soll, Luke Spivey, Jack Fletcher, Camden Rogers and William Von Behren. Jr. Midget: Burke Quinn, Adam Elofson, Carter Olsen, Caiden Wright, Owen Ladehoff, Jake Flesner, Parker Robinson, Tanner Kyllo, Jack Landauer, Brayden Fehlhaber, Cyris Sass, Jack Vogt, Carter Ross, Zadyn Lambert, Gradi Wilkins, Oliver Ladehoff, Nate Wilkins, Karson Foust, Jaxon Burns, Brodie Wilkins, Luke Ott, Brayden Nath and Ben Flesner.
