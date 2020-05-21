Arlington Youth Sports (AYS) baseball and softball seasons were canceled this week, executive board president Brad Soll confirmed.
“Obviously, safety is our No. 1 concern,” he said, noting that several more factors played into the decision. The cancellations concern baseball, softball, coach pitch and T-ball teams.
The expense of meeting Gov. Pete Ricketts' announced Youth Sports Reopening Guidelines — which allow practices to begin June 1 if strict rules are adhered to — was another component playing into AYS' decision. Getting people lined up to ensure those guidelines are followed was also a concern.
“The safety and health of our players, coaches, families, opponents and game officials is top priority and we feel there are too many unknowns and too many risks to proceed with baseball activities at this time,” AYS Vice President Mike Monke said via email.
Soll noted that several area youth organizations had already canceled, making potential scheduling difficult, too.
“The board will continue to meet and monitor developments with COVID in the hopes that we can provide some sort of baseball activity later in the summer,” Monke said.
Soll specified that fall coach pitch and T-ball are examples of what AYS is exploring, though those talks are in very early stages.
Official statements regarding AYS cancellations were expected to be sent out to member families earlier this week. The statement was to include refund information.
“It's unfortunate,” Soll said of the entire situation.
