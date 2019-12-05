Hard work for young actors trying to avoid the zombie apocalypse at Arlington High School paid off.
Students who performed in "10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse" took sixth place at the B-2 District one-act competition at Midland University on Monday. They received Outstanding Actor Awards and a superior rating. Alex Luttig, Garrett O'Flaherty, Gage Sonichsen, Miriam Falkenberg, Zac Rolland and Will Eppenbaugh received awards at districts.
The students took seventh place at conference in November. Mary Helms and Alex Luttig won awards at conference.
"The students have been amazing this year," director Sara O'Connell said. "They took all the notes and changes tossed at them without panic or anger, and they implemented them, and it worked."
The students' public performance of the one-act play was postponed from Nov. 21 to Tuesday because of the suspected norovirus at Arlington Public Schools that week.
Audience members learned releasing killer dogs, using kung fu skills and romancing the undead could be ways to survive the zombies.
O'Connell said the students are involved in "everything" in the school.
"Balancing school work and all other activities is a challenge, but they really made one act a priority this year," O'Connell said. "They have been practicing every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., sometimes until 9 p.m. since September."
The cast included Alex Luttig, Mary Helms, Gage Sonichsen, Bailey Bracht, Miri Falkenberg, Garrett O'Flaherty, Cait Stephens, Vivian Garcia and several zombies played by Stella Lewis, Chloe Meehan, Vivian Garcia, Michaela Weed, Will Eppenbaugh, Cait Stephens, JoeSeth McBride, Zac Rolland, Emmy Hollingsworth, Josiah Stonehocker.
The play is written by Don Zolidis. AHS students performed Zolidis' one-act play “937” in 2017.
In addition to direction from O'Connell, the cast and crew of 20 students rehearsed with assistant director Faye Kreikemeier and tech director Jeni Leversee, a senior at Midland University.
