Fruits such as apples, bananas, grapes and strawberries are characteristic of flowering plants. They come in various shapes and sizes. They are usually sweet or sour, and they are edible in the raw state.
A fruit is the seed-bearing structure that the ovary produces after pollination and fertilization have taken place. Fruits are the means by which flowering plants disseminate their seeds to produce the next generation.
The avocado is botanically a large berry that contains a very big seed or pit. The avocado tree is thought to have originated in South Central Mexico. Today, the tree is very valuable commercially, and numerous varieties are cultivated around the world from South Africa to New Zealand and from California to Indonesia. The trees are often propagated through grafting in order to maintain predictable fruit quality and quantity.
The avocado is sometimes called an "alligator pear," which is very descriptive since some varieties tend to be pear-shaped and have a skin that is green and bumpy like an alligator.
Most varieties vary from pear-shaped to round and in color from green to black. Some varieties are as small as a chicken's egg with a peel so thin you can eat its skin and flesh together. Other varieties can be as large as a football and weigh up to 3 pounds. Most varieties purchased at the supermarket are small and the yellow-green flesh inside the fruit is eaten, but the skin and the single large seed (pit) are discarded.
Avocados are the go-to-ingredient for guacamole dip at parties. They are also turning up in everything from salads and wraps to smoothies and even brownies.
Today, avocados are the darling of the produce section for those who are health conscious. They are considered to be very nutritious and contain a wide variety of nutrients, including some 20 different vitamins and minerals. They do contain a significant amount of fat, but most of it is considered to be "good" fat.
Numerous studies have shown that eating avocados can improve heart disease risk factors like total "bad" LDL and "good" HDL cholesterol, as well as blood triglycerides. According to some health experts, avocados are so easily digestible that even babies can eat them. An avocado contains twice as much protein as the same volume of breast milk. It also contains three times as much fat, nearly ten times as much carbohydrate, and many important vitamins.
Larrie Stone is a retired Dana College science professor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.