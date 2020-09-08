After canceling its annual Rummage Sale due to COVID-19 concerns, the MCH Auxiliary is hosting smaller sales to reduce some of the merchandise filling its warehouse. The latest sales begin Sept. 12 at multiple locations in Blair.
"We will be following local health agency guidance by requiring masks (volunteers and shoppers), having hand sanitizer on hand as they enter, limiting the number of shoppers in each building and not allowing any children under the age of 12 to shop," said Leslie Watts, Auxiliary board president and volunteer.
The sales will take place at the Blair American Legion and at a building at Country Tire.
"Both locations are within walking distance of each other and the Auxiliary Closet, which is our thrift store, so it will be a convenient shopping experience on a smaller scale than what we typically have at the Rummage Sale," Watts said.
The weekend of Sept. 10-12 will feature women's clothing at Country Tire and household, linen and dishes at the American Legion. Sept 17-19 will be men's clothing, shoes electronics, tools at Country Tire and books, movies and games at the American Legion. The sales Oct 1-3 will feature holiday merchandise at the American Legion and toys at Country Tire. Women's shoes, purses, jewelry and accessories will be at the American Legion Oct. 8-10.
"Supporting the sales will help the Auxiliary reduce the inventory we have in storage and provide very affordable merchandise to members of our surrounding communities. The money raised through the sales efforts will help us continue to support our local hospital and clinics, which is the primary mission and purpose of the MCH Auxiliary."
For more information, refer to the Auxiliary Closet on Facebook or call the store at 402-426-2030.
MCH Auxiliary sales
Country Tire 1210 Grant St.
American Legion 103 S. 12th St.
Sept 10-12
Country Tire: Women's clothing
American Legion: Household, linen and dishes
Sept 17-19
Country Tire: Men's clothing, shoes, electronics and tools
American Legion: Books, movies, games
Oct 1-3
Country Tire: toys
American Legion: Holiday merchandise
Oct 8-10
American Legion: women's shoes, purses, jewelry and accessories
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.